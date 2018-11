Drivers are being urged to avoid the A27 following a collision between to vehicles.

Police have confirmed officers attended a two vehicle collision which occurred at about 5.30am.

The A27 Old Shoreham Road is closed from North Lancing up to Hangleton.

A police spokesman said west bound will be open shortly and eastbound is remaining closed.

Collision on A27, photo credit Eddie Mitchell

