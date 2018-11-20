Traffic: Sussex round-up

Here's what you need to know if you're driving in Sussex this morning...

Chichester

Slow traffic is reported along the Chichester bypass between the Bognor Road roundabout and the roundabout past Lakeside Holiday Park.

Bognor Regis

Queuing traffic is reported along the B2259 in North Bersted from the bypass up to Chalcraft Lane.

Worthing

Queuing traffic is reported on the A24 from Offington Lane to the A27 roundabout.

There is slow traffic in Poulters Lane.

Lancing

Slow traffic on the A27 up to Old Shoreham Road.

Crabtree Lane up to the roundabout between A27 and Old Shoreham Road is also dealing with slow traffic.

Lewes

Slow traffic is reported on the A26 down to Southerham.

Polegate

Queuing traffic on the A27 leading up to the Polegate Bypass roundabout.

Horsham

A24 from the A264 towards Brodabridge Heath slow traffic is reported.

