Traffic update for West Sussex

Plenty of congestion on the roads of West Sussex this morning.

Traffic is queueing either side of Chichester – eastbound along the A27 from the Fishbourne Roundabout and westbound along the A259 Bognor Road from the A27 roundabout.

There are also delays on the B2233 Yapton Road at A259 Grevatt’s Lane, near the Oystercatcher pub eastbound towards Littlehampton.

North Worthing is also experiencing heavy traffic, particularly eastbound as the A27 joins the A24 off Findon Road.

Delays have been reported at the Sompting roundabout as the A27 meets the A2025 Grinstead Lane.