Train disruption and road closures – all the Sussex travel news you need to know

If you are travelling around Sussex today (Deceomber 1), here is a round up of all the latest traffic news.

RAIL:

Make sure to check before you travel in Sussex today (December 1)

- Train disruption in Sussex after ‘trespass incident’ in Havant

- Amended Gatwick Express service due to engineering work taking place between Purley and Three Bridges all weekend, closing various lines. Gatwick Express will operate a half hourly train service today.

- Passengers are advised to check before they travel using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

ROADS:

- One lane is closed on the M23 in West Sussex this morning due to a broken down vehicle. Traffic reports say the hard shoulder has been closed. Slow traffic has been reported.

- Busy but moving northbound on the A2025 Grinstead Lane in Lancing, near the A27 Upper Brighton Road

- Busy but moving on the A2032 Littlehampton Road and Poulter’s Lane, near Offington Lane and the Thomas A Becket traffic lights

- Busy but moving on the A259 Littlehampton Road in Ferring, from Durrington to Angmering

- Congestion eastbound on the A259 Roundstone Bypass Road in Angmering, between B2187 Mill Lane and B2140 Old Worthing Road (Blue Star Roundabout)

- Congestion eastbound on the A270 New England Road in Brighton, near the A23 Beaconsfield Road (Preston Circus).

- Slow traffic in Dyke Road, Brighton, around Old Shoreham Road.

- The M23 spur road between Gatwick and J9 will be closed from 10pm tonight to 6am tomorrow, with a diversion in place. Only one lane will be open from J9 to the airport. Please allow extra time for your journey if you are catching an early flight.

READ MORE: Sompting stabbing: Two arrests after shopkeeper suffers multiple stab wounds in night of violence

Temporary traffic lights in Burgess Hill cause ‘mass chaos’

‘Crazy’ parking ticket policy hits Horsham shop