TRAVEL: A27 and M25 roadworks planned tonight

Roadworks at the Dartford crossing and on the A27 near Havant are planned from tonight.

One lane of the A27 will be closed eastbound between the A3023 and the junction with the A259 Havant from 10pm to 6am from tonight until February 26.

The eastbound entry slip road from the A3023 will also be shut from 9pm to 6am on the same days.

Roadworks are also planned on the M25 anticlockwise between junctions J1A and J31, around the northbound Dartford crossing.

All lanes will be closed on the A282 from 10pm tonight to 5am tomorrow (February 25).

The A282 anticlockwise entry slip from the A206 will also be closed while works take place.