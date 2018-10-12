Travel news for Sussex: Friday, October 12

The county’s main roads are witnessing morning rush-hour congestion.

There is very slow traffic on the B2259 Chichester Road at Chalcraft Lane. Temporary traffic lights are in operation due to construction work.

Queueing traffic is building up on the A272 Batts Bridge Road from The Green to Shortbridge Road.

Congestion is also building up on the A27 both ways from A285 (Portfield Roundabout) to A259 (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Elsewhere on the A27 there is queueing traffic on the Sompting Bypass Eastbound from A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Sompting Road.

Queueing traffic is also building up on the A24 Warren Road Eastbound from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

And on the A280 there is queueing traffic on Long Furlong Eastbound at A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout).