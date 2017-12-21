TRAVEL NEWS: Stalled cars near Shoreham and Crawley causing delays

Broken down cars are causing delays near both Shoreham and Crawley this morning, Thursday, December 21.

Traffic remains slow due to an earlier stalled vehicle on the A27 eastbound between A2025 Grinstead Lane and the Shoreham Bypass.

The vehicle has now been recovered, according to travel reports.

There is said to be very slow traffic on the M23 southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 9, though the broken down car adding to normal morning congestion has now been recovered.

Elsewhere, just outside West Sussex a road is closed due to a ‘police incident’.

The A25 Station Road at Gomshall, between Guildford and Dorking in Surrey, has been closed since 4.20am, according to reports.

On the trains, Southern is reporting minor delays due to a train fault at Redhill, but is not currently reporting any other delays elsewhere.