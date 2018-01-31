TRAVEL: Ongoing road closure in North Mundham

A section of Lagness Road (B2166) will be shut in North Mundham for a second day of resurfacing works today from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The road closure today will be between Mill Lane (Vinnetrow Road) and Church Road for carriageway patching, with a signed diversion in place.

Traffic will be directed via B2145 Hunston Road, A27, A259, B2259, Longford Road, Canada Grove, Argyle Road, West Street, Aldwick Road, Lower Bognor Road, Pagham Road, Lagness Road.

Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.