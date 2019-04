Severe delays are reported on the A27 bypass due to a collision between a car and a lorry.

The incident reported at Stockbridge roundabout has led to traffic building up on the A286 Birdham Road approaching the junction, with congestion spreading along the westbound carriageway.

Traffic is queuing as far as Bognor Road roundabout, with delays in both directions between Whyke roundabout and Bognor Road.

There are also delays on Bognor Road approaching the A27.