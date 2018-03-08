TRAVEL UPDATE: Delays after three accidents on A27 approaching Fishbourne

Six cars were involved in a series of collisions this morning on the A27 near Fishbourne Roundabout, police have confirmed.

Two single vehicle crashes within of minutes of each other were followed by a four-vehicle accident on the eastbound carriageway, with reports at 5.40am, 5.50am and 6.40am.

Severe delays are still being reported on the eastbound A27 approaching Fishbourne due the accidents, with all lanes now re-opened.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said no one appeared to have been seriously injured in either crash.

He said: “Police were called to two separate single car crashes on the A27 just west of the Fishbourne roundabout, Chichester, in the space of just 11 minutes on Thursday (March 8).

“Heavy rain was believed to have caused the vehicles to aquaplane and leave the carriageway, crashing into undergrowth. Both drivers suffered shock.

“The first incident was reported at 5.38am and involved a blue MG ZR, and the second, involving a silver Peugeot 407. came in at 5.49am.

“Both cars were heading towards Portsmouth.

“At 6.38am on Thursday (March 8) emergency services were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A27 eastbound near the Fishbourne Roundabout, Chichester.

“Five people from the various vehicles were injured, though none were believed to have been seriously hurt.

“The vehicles involved were a grey Peugeot 308, a white Ford Transit panel van, a red Volkswagen Golf and a blue Ford Fiesta.

“The dual carriageway road was partially blocked by debris, causing lengthy traffic delays.”