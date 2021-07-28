Tree blocks part of Chichester road causing traffic delays
A tree which has fallen into the road in Chichester is causing traffic on one of the main routes into the city centre today (July 28).
Chichester Police said: "Please be aware that a tree has fallen down St. Pancras, Chichester and is currently blocking the road, south bound.
"Officers are on scene and awaiting highways assistance to clear the road. Please seek an alternative route to avoid unnecessary traffic until the road reopens."