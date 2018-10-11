UPDATE: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Duncton collision

A 74-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision near Seaford College, emergency services confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A285 Duncton at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), according to police.

Police confirmed a Portsmouth man suffered ‘serious injuries’.

Witnesses have since told the Observer that the motorcyclist was given CPR by two people on the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it was called out to the road traffic collision at Lavington Park, joined by the air ambulance service.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “The motorcyclist was treated at the scene before being airlifted to St George’s Hospital in a serious condition.”

He also said the ambulance service ‘appreciates the help’ of anyone who stepped in at the scene.

According to travel reports, Duncton High Street was closed both ways between Burton Park Road and Dye House Lane to help assist emergency services who were in attendance.