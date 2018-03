Firefighters were called to Newpound Lane in Wisborough Green this morning after a van overturned.

No one was trapped in the collision at around 10am on the B2133 by Newpound Common, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Billingshurst fire crew and Chichester Police both tweeted pictures of the white transit van on its side, blocking the road.

Chichester Police added that there were ‘thankfully no injuries’.