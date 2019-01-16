Vehicle overturns after Elsted collision

A vehicle overturned after a collision with a fence in Elsted this afternoon (Wednesday), Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said no injuries were sustained after the collision at around 12pm.

Scene of collision in Elsted

The main road through Elsted Village reportedly remains blocked whilst the scene is cleared.

