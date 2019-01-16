Vehicle overturns after Elsted collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A vehicle overturned after a collision with a fence in Elsted this afternoon (Wednesday), Sussex Police has confirmed. Police said no injuries were sustained after the collision at around 12pm. Scene of collision in Elsted The main road through Elsted Village reportedly remains blocked whilst the scene is cleared. Scene of collision in Elsted Network Rail corrects ‘silly’ Keep Claer mistake at Sussex level crossing as £4million upgrade completed