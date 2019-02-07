'Very slow traffic' in Chichester after accident near Sainsbury's petrol station

A road is partially blocked resulting in 'very slow traffic' after a two-car accident in Chichester this afternoon, according to traffic reports.

Two cars were reportedly involved in a collision on A285 Westhampnett Road westbound at Swanfield Drive shortly after 4pm.

Accident

Reports added that the collision occurred near to the Sainsbury's Petrol Station, with delays backing past the Portfield Roundabout.

Meanwhile, traffic reports also say there is queueing traffic on A27 Chichester By Pass westbound at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).