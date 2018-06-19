VIDEO: Railway barriers damaged at Chichester station

Railway barriers at Chichester station were broken last night by a car crashing through the crossing.

Footage shows damage to both sets of barriers on the southbound lane, which has since been repaired.

Police at the scene. Barriers were damaged on both sides of the southbound lane. Picture contributed. 18-06-18

Police had to step in to help direct traffic following the incident at around 8.30pm.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Chichester station at approximately 9.10pm on June 18 after reports of a car colliding with a level crossing barrier.

“Officers attended the scene and we are now making enquiries as part of an investigation into this incident.

“No arrests have been made so far.

“If you have any information which could help our investigation, please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting 655 of June 18.”