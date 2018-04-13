VIDEO: Work scheduled to fix flooded city car park

Work is planned for next week in a bid to fix the flooding issue at Avenue de Chartres car park, Chichester, a district council spokesman has confirmed today.

The lower level of the multi-storey has now been waterlogged for over a fortnight, after a power fault on March 28 caused the underground pump to stop working.

The spokesman said: "Whilst contractors have been on site working to reduce the flooding, the heavy rainfall has persisted and the water levels below the car park remain high preventing access to the pump.

"However, work will commence shortly to block off the drainage system below the car park to allow our contractors to access and reinstate the water pump. During the work there will be assistance available in the car park for our customers.”

In an update, the spokesman confirmed the work is scheduled for next week.

