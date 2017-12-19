Weekend closures on M23 near Gatwick Airport set for January

Drivers planning journeys on the M23 near Gatwick Airport next month are being warned that a series of weekend closures will begin in January.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 10 (Crawley) and 9 (Gatwick Airport) will see essential resurfacing work carried out.

The work, which includes strengthening the concrete on this 1.3km section of the northbound M23, will help to prepare the road surface for the upcoming smart motorway project.

The first closure will be from 10pm on Friday, January 12 until 4am on Monday, January 15, with the other closures taking place the following three weekends.

Peter Phillips, Highways England south coast route sponsor, said: “The vital work we have planned to resurface this section of the northbound M23 will help to keep the road in good condition for drivers for years to come.

“Closing one side of the road is the only safe way to carry it out, but we hope that by working 24/7 over weekends and by carrying out the work at the start of the year when the number of people using the airport is at its lowest, we can keep delays to a minimum.

“I encourage anyone planning a journey on the M23 during this period to plan ahead to avoid delays, especially if they are accessing Gatwick Airport from the south.”

Highways England has worked closely with Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police, East & West Sussex and Surrey County Councils, Network Rail, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town football clubs as well as the emergency services, to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum during the work.

There will be fully signed diversions in place, however as delays are expected drivers are advised to consider alternative routes if possible.

Two clearly signed diversion routes will be in use:

M23 northbound to Gatwick Airport

Northbound traffic for Gatwick airport will exit the M23 at junction 10 and take the A2011 Crawley Avenue to the A23 London Road to reach Airport Way and the North Terminal roundabout to the South Terminal.

M23 northbound to the M25

Northbound traffic for the M25 will exit at junction 10 and follow the A264 through Copthorne, turning left (northbound) onto the A22 at the traffic lights at Felbridge.

Traffic will continue northbound on the A22 through New Chapel, Blindley Heath and South Godstone, reaching the M25 at the junction 6 Godstone interchange.

The full schedule of closures:

10pm Friday, Jan 12 to 4am Monday, Jan 15

10pm Friday, Jan 19 to 4am Monday, Jan 22

10pm Friday, Jan 26 to 4am Monday, Jan 29

10pm Friday, Feb 2 to 4am Monday, Feb 5

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website www.trafficengland.com