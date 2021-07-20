West Wittering Beach: Reminder to pre-book parking as visitor numbers increase
The West Wittering Estate has issued a reminder to visitors to pre-book parking as the hot weather sees more people flock to the popular beach.
The beach introduced pre-booked parking last year and made the move permanent this year.
A spokesperson for the West Wittering Estate said: “As England enters ‘Freedom Day’ on 19th July, we wish to kindly remind those planning a trip to West Wittering Beach to please pre-book their parking using JustPark.
“Due to increasing visitor numbers that were becoming unmanageable, the pre-booked system is the only way the West Wittering Estate can operate a safe, environmentally conscious facility.
“Early statistics show a substantial reduction in safety incidents, queuing times and delays around the peninsula. Daily numbers have been reduced, but monthly visitor numbers have remained stable, as demand is being spread, with total visitor numbers similar to pre pandemic levels.”
The spokesperson added: “We work closely with local authorities and other beach operators around the south coast – most recently joining forces with Bournemouth Council and registering with its free National Beach Check, which provides a traffic light system for availability indicating busy areas (red), less busy areas (amber) and those with plenty of space available (green). We will continue to adopt new innovations and ways of working to ensure a safe and enjoyable day out at the beach for visitors that works in harmony with the local community, business and residents.”