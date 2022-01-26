Motorists have been warned to prepare for disruption as work begins on the controversial plans to close the Oving junction next week.

The works on the A27 junction will begin on Monday, January 31 and take up to 14 weeks to complete.

The works to Oving Junction seek to improve capacity on the A27 by restricting movements to reduce delays for through-traffic along the Chichester Bypass.

When finished there will be bus only access, controlled by a bus gate, from the eastern side of the junction, with access to the A27 Westhampnett Bypass to the north of Longacres Way, and Chichester Bypass to the west.

On the west side of Oving Road there will be a left in, left out only access to A27, and the right turn facility from the A27 will be removed. The scheme will retain and enhance pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities at the junction.

While the work is ongoing there will be a traffic management system put in place, which includes a number of temporary diversion routes for vehicles travelling via the Oving Junction, utilising Longacres Way, Drayton Lane, and Bognor Road.

Pedestrian traffic lights will largely be in operation throughout these works – which will also include temporary lights.

These infrastructure upgrades are part of the wider A27 Portfield scheme, which includes works to the Chichester bypass, Westhampnett bypass, Portfield Way, Shopwhyke Road and Oving Road.

The works form part of the planning permission for the Shopwyke Lakes development, a scheme which will see the creation of 585 new homes and community facilities at Shopwyke Lakes.

It also follows the completion of the junction between Shopwhyke Road and Longacres Way which will enable traffic to access the A27 via the new spine roads.

A spokesperson for the A27 Portfield scheme, said: “Once complete, these works will significantly improve the flow of traffic through the junction by removing multiple phases of the traffic lights.

“We anticipate that the works at Oving Junction will take approximately 14 weeks to complete to its final arrangement and apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

The work at the Oving junction has been highly controversial.

National Highways, previously Highways England, in March 2021 made a traffic regulation order (TRO) as part of plans to close the Oving lights despite a petition against the proposals, which was signed by more than 3,300 people.

Speaking at the time, Oving resident and campaigner John Marchant-Brodie, said: “If they close the Oving lights they are immediately cutting off a whole community from accessing Chichester without having to travel through a bottle neck.”

