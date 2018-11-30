Yapton wall collision: Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Yapton, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said on Tuesday that a single car had been in a collision with a wall in Main Road at 11.55 that morning.

This came after an initial collision with another vehicle, Sussex Police has now revealed.

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the gold Fiat Punto, a 29-year-old local woman, was taken to St Richard's Hospital with serious injuries."

