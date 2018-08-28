Yet more work needed at Stockbridge footbridge

‘Further work’ is needed to fix movement issues at the Stockbridge roundabout footbridge, Highways England has confirmed.

Remedial works completed on August 21 during overnight road closures involved fitting column stiffeners to the bridge, which is ‘moving unacceptably in certain conditions’.

Highways England today confirmed another test result failure but added that further work ‘had always been planned’.

It follows months of delays and roadworks since the bridge was originally due to reopen on April 6.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “We completed the remedial works on August 21 with a view to opening the structure on this date following successful testing.

“Unfortunately the results of recent tests have showed that there needs to be further work to fix the problem.

“This has always been what was planned, as there are always going to be some variances when dealing with structures that are designed to move.

“Various options have been reviewed after the findings from the test and inspection.

“The stiffeners to the columns have been installed and have been effective and greatly improved upon the existing situation.

“We carried out further test and inspection last Friday (August 24) with a view to reviewing the information which will allow us to agree the various options this week.

“We will agree the solution once the inspection data has been fully reviewed.”

The Observer has asked for details of the ‘various options’ and the outcome of the review.