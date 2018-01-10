TRAVEL: Serious two-car collision in Wisborough Green

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car collision in Wisborough Green.

Police said the collision happened on the B2311 road in Newpound just after 4pm.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and London Air Ambulance are on scene.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service just before 4.30pm. Crews from Billingshurst, Horsham and Worthing are at the scene.

“It was three cars originally reported in the collision but on arrival it was confirmed as two cars.

“No one is trapped.”