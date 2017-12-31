TRAVEL: Travel news for Sussex for Sunday, December 31

Anyone heading out by train today (Sunday, December 31) should be aware that engineering works are affecting services.

Those heading to the capital for New Year’s Eve celebrations should know that there are no trains calling at London Charing Cross, London Bridge nor London Cannon Street until Tuesday (January 2).

The three stations are closed as major upgrade work continues as part of the Thameslink Programme.

Trains are running today but will use Victoria, Waterloo (Mainline) or Blackfriars stations instead.

For more information on Southeastern services log onto www.southeasternrailway.co.uk and for Southern trains, visit www.southernrailway.com.

Elsewhere there are no reports of congestion or delays on the main roads throughout the county as of this morning.