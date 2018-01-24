‘Tremendous’ plans for Arun and Chichester’s Women’s Centre

‘Revolutionary’, that is how upcoming changes for Arun and Chichester’s Women’s Centre have been described by its founder.

My Sister’s House has got the keys for a new 2,000 sq ft site just off the High Street, Bognor Regis, which will be rent free thanks to Centric Community Projects.

“The difference it will make will be tremendous,” said Julie Budge. “We have 300 sq ft at the moment so this is a major step change for us and a major progression for the community.

“I currently rent three other premises to provide the services and this will mean we can bring that together.”

The existing space at London Road will be retained after the move this week and will run as a drop- in and cafe, which Julie said she’s ‘always envisioned’.

The centre supported 283 women last year, something it is now looking to build upon, and Julie is seeking anyone with new workshop or event ideas to get in touch.

It will be joined by The Daisy Chain Project, which provides legal advice to women suffering abuse.

The news comes as My Sister’s House secured a £25k three-year contract to run DART (Domestic Abuse Recovering Together).