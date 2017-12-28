Trents in Chichester given lowest food hygiene rating

Food safety experts said Trents restaurant in South Street was in need of ‘urgent improvement’ after an inspection in November.

The 0 rating out of 5 from the Food Standards Agency is the lowest rating possible for food hygiene and safety.

Inspectors found major improvement was necessary to the ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building’, which includes having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

Other major changes needed included checks to ensure food sold or served was safe to eat and evidence that staff knew about food safety.

Improvement was also needed to ensure food was handled hygienically.

The comments were summated by the Food Standards Agency following an inspection on November 21.

Trents is currently the only 0 rated eatery in Chichester.

Greene King, which runs Trents, has been contacted for comment.