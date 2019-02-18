Tribute paid to 'embodiment of Pagham Village'

Nick Gibb MP has paid tribute to the 'embodiment of Pagham Village' Ray Radmall who died over the weekend.

The Pagham Parish Councillor was recognised by the Queen at her birthday honours receiving the British Empire Medal in 2016. Read more here: Queen honours ‘Mr Pagham’

Ray Radmall sat on the beach at Pagham

Ray was known for his involvement in protecting Pagham beach against coastal erosion, organising Pagham on Parade, helping to repair roads, and installing benches.

Nick Gibb MP said: "Ray Radmall has become the very embodiment of Pagham Village. Over many years he has created a sense of community in Pagham, developing the parish council into the centre of Pagham’s activities.



“Ray’s sense of social responsibility, his compassion for others and his kindness epitomised why he was so fondly regarded in Pagham and more widely.

"Whether he was raising funds to build the village hall, organising Pagham on Parade, representing local views about house building or finding a solution to the erosion of the beach caused by the Spit, Ray carried out his mission with energy, persuasiveness and charm. Read more here: Residents want action on Pagham beach



“We will all miss him deeply and Pagham will miss his role at the very centre and heart of life in the village.”