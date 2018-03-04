Trust’s ‘starstruck’ visit to planetarium

The Aldingbourne Trust has paid a special visit to the South Downs Planetarium.

More than 90 members, volunteers, staff and trustees were treated to a performance by Dr John Mason. The planetarium visit marked the beginning of the Aldingbourne Trust’s celebrations for its 40th anniversary this year.

Andrew Pickthall

Andrew Pickthall, one of the people the Trust supports, said: “I had such a great day at the Planetarium and really enjoyed seeing all the different planets and how the Space Station is made up”.

Tracy Milward, volunteer coordinator who facilitated the trip said: “Thank you to everyone at the South Downs Planetarium for an amazing experience; the feedback has been amazing and we really appreciated the invitation and your hospitality.”

For more information on the Aldingbourne Trust, visit www.aldingbournetrust.co.uk.