TS Sturdy band lead St George’s Day parade through Chichester

The band of TS Sturdy of the Nautical Training Corps led the St George’s Day parade this year.

This is an annual event for the band members.

This year the band led the parade from Priory Park to the cathedral and back again.

TS Sturdy is the Chichester Division of the Nautical Training Corps.

The Nautical Training Corps is a uniformed organisation spread across the south of England, catering for young people aged eight years and above.

TS Sturdy, a naval based youth group, who meet twice a week at The Lodge, Graylingwell Park in Chichester, is now looking for new recruits.

Sturdy have their own band and musical instruments. These give the cadets a chance to learn new skills. Every cadet has the choice on which instrument they would like to play. Instruments are Side Drum, Base Drum, Cymballs/Tambourines, Trumpet, and Bell Lyre.

The band meet on a Tuesday night between 7pm and 9pm, and its ‘deck nights’ are on a Friday again between 7pm and 9pm. They do all sorts of interesting activities, including camping, rifle shooting, classwork (which entails work books learning about all things from knots to basics about the corps), drill, camp cooking and game nights. The band do lots of parades through the year, from St George’s day to Bognor Carnival, and Remembrance day parade to Illuminations Gala. TS Sturdy also does fun stuff as well - BBQ’ up at Goodwood, days out for the cadets, as well as a drill competition and a band competition.

For more information about TS Sturdy, visit the website, which can be found at www.ntc.org.uk/sturdy.