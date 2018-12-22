Two arrested over Gatwick Airport drone chaos

Two people have been arrested by police investigating the drone chaos at Gatwick Airport.

More than a hundred thousand people were affected when major airport was shut down foraround 36 hours this week after multiple sightings of drones above its airfield.

According to Sussex Police, officers made two arrests just after 10pm on Friday (December 21) as part of an investigation into the criminal use of drones.

Superintendent James Collis said, “As part of our ongoing investigations into the criminal use of drones which has severely disrupted flights in and out of Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police made two arrests just after 10pm.

“Our investigations are still on-going, and our activities at the airport continue to build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions from drones, by deploying a range of tactics.

“We continue to urge the public, passengers and the wider community around Gatwick to be vigilant and support us by contacting us immediately if they believe they have any information that can help us in bringing those responsible to justice.

“The arrests we have made this evening are a result of our determination to keep the public safe from harm, every line of enquiry will remain open to us until we are confident that we have mitigated further threats to the safety of passengers.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have suspicions about the drone operators is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Trebor.

If you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the airport, call 999 immediately.