Two car collision causes traffic chaos around A27 near Fontwell

An accident west of Arundel has partially blocked the A27 this morning (July 24). One lane is reportedly closed and causing heavy traffic after two cars collided at the junction with the B2132 Yapton Lane, east of Fontwell. Traffic Traffic is reported to be queuing eastbound, towards Arundel.