Two Chichester roads will be shut for a day next month as hundreds gather to take on triathlons.

Avenue de Chartres in the city centre will be closed to traffic on Saturday, June 2 between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Sherborne Road will be closed betweem Westgate Road and Cathedral Way on Sunday, June 3 between 7am and 2pm.

West Sussex County Council published the information this week to give drivers due warning.