Two injured in second Felpham collision

Two people have been injured after up to three cars collided in Felpham today (Friday January 3).

The collision warranted a multi-agency response this afternoon and it followed another collision further along the road.

The fire service said it reported to a three car collision while the ambulance service said there were two.

Read more here: Road closed following second Felpham collision

The injuries sustained by the two people are not believed to be serious.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a three car collision on Upper Bognor Raod at 2.23pm and sent two appliances from Bognor Regis.

"We left at 2.55pm."

The ambulance service were called to the scene of the incident to reports of only two cars at 1.47pm. Two ambulances were sent and remain on the scene to deal with the two casualties.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Read more here: 'Major accident' in Felpham