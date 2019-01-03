Two men admit burgling seven Chichester businesses as part of crime spree across three counties

Two men appeared before Brighton magistrates on New Year’s Day charged with a string of commercial burglaries in Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire, police have said.

Andrew Richard Lewin, 43, unemployed, of Caterham, Surrey, and Gary Roland Reilly, 51, a railway worker, of Purley, Surrey, were arrested in Guildford on Sunday (December 30)

Both were remanded in custody to await sentence at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, 28 January.

Following the hearing, Detective Sergeant Jason Vickers, of Sussex Police, said: “This was a complex case involving investigations by officers across three counties, but close co-operation and dedicated police work has resulted in these persistent offenders being brought before justices and admitting their crimes.”

Both men pleaded guilty to being jointly concerned in the following: On 30 November entering Springfield Road, Horsham, and stealing a quantity of Dell laptops and a bottle of champagne; on the same date and at the same location attempting to enter Anys and Kreston Reeves with intent to steal; on 27 December at the Chichester Enterprise Centre in Terminus Road, Chichester, entering Dropship Spy Ltd and stealing a Samsung TV; entering New World Ltd and stealing a Samsung mobile phone; entering Oak Construction Ltd and stealing an IBM computer; entering Rodd Brown Ltd and stealing a Lenovo laptop; entering Arkle Acquisitions Ltd and stealing a cashbox containing £20 cash; entering Book Folly Ltd with intent to steal; entering Springhouse Solicitors with intent to steal; on 28 December entering Data 2 Basepoint, Caxton Close, Portway, Andover, Hampshire, and stealing an unknown number of laptops.

Lewin denied a charge of being jointly involved with Reilly in entering Grosvenor House, Station Road, Sunbury-on-Thames, on 11 November with intent to steal. Reilly admitted the offence.

The case continues.