Two men arrested over incident at Chichester car park

Sussex Police has today confirmed two men were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly near the Avenue de Chartres multi-storey car park.

A spokesman said officers were called at 3.10pm as an ambulance crew was asking for assistance at the location.

They added: “The incident is shown as closed at 1640, with a note that two men were arrested for being drunk and disorderly and taken to St Richard’s Hospital.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it was called at 2.45pm to reports of a man in need of medical attention and that one ambulance attended.

