‘Unfortunate’ slip up over Bognor ice rink signs

A ‘misunderstanding’ has meant organisers behind the ice rink in Bognor Regis have been forced to remove advertising signs.

It follows concerns, regarding the permissions for banners located in central Chichester, being brought to the attention of authorities.

Bognor Regis town centre manager Toyubur Rahman confirmed the removal and labelled it as ‘unfortunate’.

He said: “The agreement I thought had with West Sussex County Council was a misunderstanding and we have to take them down or apply for the necessary consents. We will be taking them down and have already started to them down.

Toyubur added: “We are really excited about the ice rink and wanted to get the message out, we often get comments such as ‘we didn’t know it was happening’.

“It has proved popular so far and hope it’s a success so that it can return.”

Chichester District Council confirmed it was aware of the situation.

A spokesman said: “Our planning enforcement team had been in contact with the event organisers who have assured us that the signs will be removed. We are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

County, town and district councils all said they are confident action was being taken to rectify the situation.

