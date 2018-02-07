Unicycle stolen in Pagham burglary

A yellow, black and green unicycle is among the stolen items in the latest crime summary list from Sussex Police.

It was taken from a garage in Ashcroft Way, Pagham, on Friday (February 2), police said and features a black quick release saddle with plastic yellow grips at either end with a silver stem (serial 0710 of 03/02).

Also on Friday, in the early hours of the morning, a iphone 6 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Harbour View Road, Pagham (0387 of 02/02).

A shed was broken into earlier last week, on Wednesday, at Shripney Lane, Bersted, and tools were stolen (0345 and 01/02) and on January 26 another incident in Bersted, this time at Sunningdale Gardens, saw tools taken this time from a van (0636 of 04/02).

An attempt to break in to a property was recorded on Saturday at Victoria Drive, Marine, but police confirmed no entry was gained (0324 of 04/02).

Anyone who saw or heard anything, or has any information about any incident is asked to contact police via email to 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org