Unique arrivals and beautiful attire for Ormiston Six Villages Academy’s perfect prom night

Students of a Westergate based high school have finished their time in secondary education with style.

Year 11 students of Ormiston Six Villages Academy celebrated their prom at the stylish Fontwell Park Racecourse on Friday, July 6.

All attending were fortunate to experience a beautiful summers evening for event.

Large crowds of family members, friends and teachers gathered to await the arrival of the students in their special attire for this important night.

Students had pulled out all the stops to arrive in their own unique way in order to to stand out from the rest. Some arrivals included a tandem bikes, horse-drawn carriages, sports and classic cars, trucks, motorbikes and even a variety of army vehicles.

The school’s prom committee helped create a classic theme of pink and blue in Fontwell Park’s Premier Lounge.​​

Before the students took to the dance floor, a variety of awards were handed out to the students. Students Luke Beckinsale and Libby Chambers were delighted to be crowned as Prom King and Queen. Best dressed awards were given to Phoebe Pontet and Tommy Galpin in their smart attire.

The arrivals that stood out from the crowd enough to win the best arrival awards were students Joel Hopkins and Bailey Odling-Thomas who both made a rather adventurous entrance on a quad bike.

