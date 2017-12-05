Universal Credit delay for Arun and Chichester welcomed

The government delaying the roll-out of its controversial Universal Credit across Chichester and Arun has been welcomed by the local Citizens Advice branch.
Carol Groves, CEO of Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice, said: “We are pleased the Government is now listening and removing the seven waiting days before a claim can be started, implementing a free helpline which had previously cost up to 55p per minute for the most vulnerable in society along with a number of other measures. I’m pleased to say that our evidence-based campaign made an impact.”
In the budget the government announced a £1.5 billion package to improve the benefit.
Universal Credit’s implementation locally has now been delayed for three months until July 2018.
