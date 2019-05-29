University of Chichester’s Jump Awards hits five year mark

Celebrations were in order as the University of Chichester’s Jump Awards reached its fifth anniversary.

This year’s awards were held at the Bognor Regis campus on Thursday, May 9.

Jump is a behaviour change programme with the aim to motivate employees and students at the university to practise positive behaviours which boost sustainability and wellbeing.

This year the IT Services received £500 and a Jump trophy as the winning team.

Between them the team spent more than 126,000 minutes walking, avoided almost 1,400 single use plastic items and had more than 2,000 disposable cup-free days.

Student Recruitment and Admissions came second place, receiving £250 and Academic Quality Standards Service, Executive Team, Psychology and Counselling and Estate Management, who came third, received £150.