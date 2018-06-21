‘Unruffled’ peregrine chick causes temporary worry

One of the peregrine chicks from Chichester Cathedral caused a temporary worry when it was found perched on a rock away from the spire.

A Cathedral spokesman said: “This unruffled young Peregrine falcon chick lost its way and ended up on a piece of masonry in the car park outside the historic bishop’s palace in Chichester.

“An RSPB officer came to ensure its well-being but by then chick developed the technique of flight and had moved on.”

What is your favourite memory of the peregines?

Email news@chiobserver.co.uk.