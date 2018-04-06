UPDATE: 98-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injuries after collision

A 98-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after his mobility scooter collided with a car in Middleton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which left the man with head and leg injuries.

Officers were called to the collision in Middleton Road just before 10.15am today.

The road was cordoned off in two places and paramedics were called.

The elderly man was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by air ambulance to receive treatment for head and leg injuries.

No update on his condition has been given by the hospital yet.

The car driver was reported to be unhurt.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Peldon.