UPDATE: A272 between Midhurst and Petworth likely to be closed for two hours

Sussex Police has said the A272 between Midhurst and Petworth is likely to be closed for two hours following a car fire and collision.

Police said the collision involving two cars happened on the bend of the road, near to the turning to South Ambersham and before Halfway Bridge. Read our original story here.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews from Midhurst had attended the incident.

She said: “We were called at 2.30pm and sent one fire engine from Midhurst.

“The fire had started in the engine compartment, no one was trapped in the vehicles.

“First aid was given to two male casualties. Police are now waiting for Highways to attend due to a large amount of fuel on the road.”