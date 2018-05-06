UPDATE: Air Ambulance called after woman falls from bridge on A27

Part of the A27 was closed and an Air Ambulance was called after a woman fell from a bridge earlier this afternoon (May 6), police have said.

Police closed a lane on the westbound Shoreham Bypass just before 1pm.

Air Ambulance crews were called to the collision

The Air Ambulance landed in a field close to Foredown Tower.

Original reports suggested it was a crash however a spokesman for Sussex Police said a female had fallen off one of the bridges.

They added: “It is not life threatening, she was conscious and breathing.”

The spokesman added she was flown to hospital.

The road was closed for several hours whilst the incident was dealt with. It has since been reopened.