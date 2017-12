Sussex Police has confirmed a man was arrested this morning on suspicion of having an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.

A spokesman said a 25-year-old man from Chichester was arrested around 8.20am after police were called to an address in Spinney Walk, Barnham.

The alarm was raised at 7.42am and the area was cordoned off for a short while, but was fully reopened shortly after 8.30am, police added.