A technical rescue team helped save a horse in Sidlesham yesterday after it got stuck under a hay bale in the mud.

The fire service confirmed the horse was freed from the mud in Keynore Lane using animal rescue equipment after a call at 11.45pm.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters worked until 1pm: “The horse was released and returned to the foot.

“It was left in the care of a vet and the landowner.

“There is no update on the condition of the horse.”