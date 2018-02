Firefighters sent to House of Fraser in Chichester after an automatic alarm went off twice have left the scene.

The fire service was called to the West Street store at 12pm today when the alarm went off for the first time.

According to the fire service the alarm went off again five minutes later.

However it was quickly apparent that there was no fire, with firefighters leaving the scene at 12.12pm.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed it was a false alarm.