UPDATE: Minor injuries after car overturns in Chichester

Minor injuries were suffered after a car ‘overturned’ in Chichester this morning (Thursday November 1), police have confirmed.

Traffic reports suggested that a car ended up in a ditch near to Manor Nursery and Runcton Farm Shop, partially blocking Lagness Road and Pagham Road.

Police said a car ‘overturned’ in the incident which was dealt with promptly, easing the previously queueing traffic throughout North Bersted as drivers looked for alternative routes.

The incident was one of two accidents which caused major congestion in the area this morning, with what police have called a ‘car vs car’ incident taking place on the A286 Stockbridge Road.

The A286 was partially blocked both ways near A27 Chichester Bypass (Stockbridge Roundabout). but was cleared shortly after 9am.

Police said no injuries are believed to have been suffered.