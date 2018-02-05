UPDATE: Salvage work underway after homes fire in Selsey

Firefighters are carrying out salvage work after a fire partially destroyed two homes in Selsey.

A call to emergency services at 11.35 reported smoke coming through the front door of the semi-detached property in Granary Lane but on arrival firefighters found it already well alight, West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed.

A video of the incident shows smoke pouring from the roof.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze was in the rear conservatory, the first floor and the roof of the house, which is split into two private dwellings.

Specialist appliances are also on scene working to help put out the blaze, and crews are using jets, a hydrant and hose reels to tackle the fire, along with thermal imaging cameras.

More to follow.

GRANARY LANE FIRE SELSEY. 05-02-18 Photo by Eddie Mitchell