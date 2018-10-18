UPDATE: Southern defends train conductor accused of shouting at passengers

A train conductor who was accused of shouting at two passengers on Tuesday night has been defended by Southern.

According to Southern, no aggressive language was used by the conductor, who was dealing with a woman ‘trying to evade payment of her fare’.

A Southern spokesman added: “Her male companion became very aggressive when our conductor asked her to buy a ticket.

“The conductor did not use aggressive language at any point.”

The Observer had previously been told by a witness that a couple on board a train from Chichester to Portsmouth Harbour at around 10pm were ‘screamed’ at by a conductor and told to ‘shut up’.